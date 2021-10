Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila has unfollowed him and her co-wife, Regina Daniels on Instagram.

Though it is unclear when she unfollowed them, it is however coming after the former lawmaker told his followers that he always posts the actress because she is his most recent wife and deserves every love and attention.

It also comes as a surprise as Regina and Laila are quite close.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/ned-nwokos-wife-laila-unfollows-him-and-co-wife-regina-daniels-on-instagram-2.html

