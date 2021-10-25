New Ebonyi State Government House In Abakaliki (Pictures)

The Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman South-East Governor’s Forum, Chief Engr David Nweze Umahi has completed the Ultra Modern Government House in Abakaliki, South-East Nigeria.

Umahi has never relented in giving Ebonyi State a new look. His developmental strides are truly incomparable.

About 15 flyovers have been completed and commissioned so far while newly flagged off ones are nearing completion.

The Airport project is one of the massive and big project being executed by this administration. A solid economic development that would increase the economy of the solid mineral rich State.

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital and one of the most developing cities in SouthEast has continued to receive modern outlook boost under the incumbent governor with a view to competing with other nice cities in Nigeria like Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, PH and Owerri.

©

M.U.N

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...