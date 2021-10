New ISWAP Leader, Malam Bako, Killed By The Military

The National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (retd), yesterday, revealed that the new leader of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, Mallam Bako was two days ago killed by the military.

Recall that the Chief of Defense Staff, CDS, Lucky Irabor had told State House correspondents last week Thursday that the ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Al-barnawi was eliminated by the military.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of security chiefs presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the NSA, said that in the last two months, the military has recorded a lot of successes in the fight against insurgency in the North-East zone of the country which put pressure on on the ISWAP and the Boko Haram Islamic terrorists.



https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2021/10/22/nigerian-official-says-new-leader-of-isil-linked-group-killed

