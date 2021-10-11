Newcastle United Plotting A Transfer Raid Of Four Manchester United Players

Newcastle United are looking to raid Manchester United’s squad during the January transfer window, Newspremises reports.

The Magpies are expected to spend significant amount of cash after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million.

It is believed the club have identified four Manchester United players to sign following their struggle to cement a regular place in the Red Devils’ starting XI.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund is led by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and the takeover makes Newcastle United one of the world’s richest football clubs.



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/newcastle-united-plotting-a-transfer-raid-for-four-manchester-united-players-following-305m-saudi-takeover/

