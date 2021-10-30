Newcastle United Vs Chelsea 0 – 3 – (Full Time)

Chelsea will be eyeing a fourth-straight Premier League win when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently top of the league standings, but they are only one point ahead of Liverpool.

They will be aiming to maintain their slender lead against the Magpies, who they have beaten in five of the previous six meetings.

Here is how they could line up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy got a breather in midweek as Kepa Arrizabalaga played between the sticks in the Carabao Cup. Kepa impressed with another penalty shoot-out win, but Mendy is expected to return in goal as he is the first-choice keeper.

Defence: Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) and Andreas Christensen (tooth surgery) were absent in midweek, but they are likely to return against the Magpies. Antonio Rudiger has been a regular on the left side of the back three, and he could be accompanied by Christensen and Thiago Silva.

Reece James may drop to the bench with Azpilicueta likely to start at right wing-back. Ben Chilwell has been in sublime form recently with three goals in as many league games. The England international appears set to return in the left wing-back role ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic picked up an unfortunate hamstring injury in the final stages of training yesterday, and he is out for a few weeks. Thomas Tuchel may have a straightforward selection tomorrow with Jorginho accompanying N’Golo Kante, who has overcome a minor muscular concern.

Attack: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz have started back-to-back games for the Blues, and the duo are likely to continue in the injury absence of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. Mason Mount is a definite starter, having bagged his maiden club hat-trick in the 7-0 rout of Norwich City last weekend.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...