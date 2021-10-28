Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Celebrates Her Son On His Medical Feat (Photos)

World Trade Organisation Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to twitter, to celebrate her son, Dr. Uchechi Iweala on achieving a medical feat.

Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep it going!



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Dr. Uchechi, whose father is a trained neurosurgeon, according to The United States Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland Division, is a fellowship-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon And Spine Surgery Specialist.

Dr. Iweala’s specialties include:

Robotic Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Cervical and Lumbar Disc Replacement

Spinal Fusion/Arthrodesis

Nerve Releases

Spinal Injections

Spinal Deformity

Spinal Stenosis

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spondylolisthesis

Trauma and Fracture Care

Dr. Iweala grew up in Maryland and attended St. Albans in DC. He earned his Bachelor’s degree with honors at Harvard College, and received his MD/MBA from Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School. Dr. Iweala returned to the DC area to complete his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University. Following residency, he completed a fellowship in spine surgery at New York University.



Uchechi hails from Umuahia and is married to Chioma, a Harvard alumna and granddaughter of the late literary icon Professor Chinua Achebe.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...