Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Celebrates Her Son On His Medical Feat (Photos)

World Trade Organisation Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to twitter, to celebrate her son, Dr. Uchechi Iweala on achieving a medical feat.
Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep it going!
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Dr. Uchechi, whose father is a trained neurosurgeon, according to The United States Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland Division, is a fellowship-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon And Spine Surgery Specialist.
Dr. Iweala’s specialties include:
Robotic Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Cervical and Lumbar Disc Replacement
Spinal Fusion/Arthrodesis
Nerve Releases
Spinal Injections
Spinal Deformity
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Trauma and Fracture Care
Dr. Iweala grew up in Maryland and attended St. Albans in DC. He earned his Bachelor’s degree with honors at Harvard College, and received his MD/MBA from Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School. Dr. Iweala returned to the DC area to complete his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University. Following residency, he completed a fellowship in spine surgery at New York University.
Uchechi hails from Umuahia and is married to Chioma, a Harvard alumna and granddaughter of the late literary icon Professor Chinua Achebe.