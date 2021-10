The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, met United States President, Joe Biden, at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.

She attended the meeting in her capacity as the WTO DG and the Co-chairperson of the G20’s High-level Panel on Vaccine Equity and Pandemic Preparedness.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...