Nigeria At 61: Colonial Masters Plundered Our Resources – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar has accused the colonial masters of looting the nation’s treasury.

Abdulsalami stated this to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence while fielding questions from journalists in Minna, Niger State.

He explained that his generation saw how during the colonial period, the colonial masters plundered the nation’s wealth and ferried to their lands.

According to him, even the rail lines and roads the colonial masters constructed were merely done to transport Nigeria’s resources through the seaports.

“My generation grew up under the colonial rule. And we saw how our colonial masters siphoned our treasury and whatever, out of the country. Even the rail and road system they claimed to have created was in order to cart away what they could to the seaport and export it”, he insisted.

Lamenting the current economic situation of the country, he noted that Nigeria went wrong when it abandoned its first source of revenue (agriculture) upon the discovery of oil in the country.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the country’s 61st Anniversary, he noted the need to celebrate the founding fathers and the country’s leaders who have contributed their quota to the development of the country.

He noted that “despite their peculiar challenges, no leader will like to hurt the citizens deliberately”.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/01/nigeria-at-61-colonial-masters-plundered-our-resources-ex-head-of-state-abdulsalam-abubakar/?amp=1

