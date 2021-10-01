Nigeria At 61: How The Number Of Universities Grew From Pre-independence To Date

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgvVwoJzbxk

This short video shows how the number of universities in Nigeria grew from 1 university in 1948 (pre-independence) to 197. Today (September 2021), the number of private universities surpasses the total number of public universities in Nigeria (federal and state-owned). Private universities are 99 while public universities are 98 (federal universities are 45 and state universities are 53 as at the time of this publication).

Between year 2000 and 2010, the number of private, federal and state universities grew by 93%, 7% and 51% respectively.

Between year 2010 and 2020, the number of private, federal and state universities grew by 49%, 40% and 30% respectively.

Between year 2000 and 2020, the number of private, federal and state universities grew by 96%, 44% and 66% respectively.

