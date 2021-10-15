Nigeria Has Nothing For Igbos — Chiwetalu Agu Speaks Days After Leaving DSS Custody

Days after being freed from DSS custody, Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, opined that it would be better for the Igbos to leave Nigeria.

Speaking to Broadway TV on his support for Biafra, Agu said “the earlier Igbos left Nigeria, the better”.

Agu revealed that he was not in any way brutalised by the army when he was arrested.

Giving details about his arrest, he stated that his regalia did not in any way connect to Biafra, Eastern security network, and IPOB.

Agu maintained that his regalia stood for the rising sun which meant that people would rise from their former state to something better.

