Nigeria Receives Last Batch Of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

Nigeria has received the last batch of A-29 Super Tucano turboprop aircraft manufactured in the United States for the country’s Air Force to support combat operations against armed groups.

The last batch of six Super Tucano aircraft landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after departing U.S. Moody Air Force in mid September, leapfrogging through several stops enroute Nigeria.

The aircraft arrived about two months after the first batch of six aircraft in desert and jungle camouflage scheme alongside a Donier support aircraft arrived at Kano Airport on July 22, 2021.

U.S. Department of Defense officials attended the induction ceremony of the last batch in late August at the Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“This ceremony symbolizes the strength of our unique partnership and underscores the value of training and working together,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander.

The A-29 Super Tucano is considered a reliable and cost-effective solution for basic and advanced combat flight training, close air support operations, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), armed overwatch, counterinsurgency, and irregular warfare.

In 2018, Embraer Defense, Security and Sierra Nevada Corporation were awarded the contract to manufacture and deliver 12 A-29 Super Tucano to the Nigerian Air Force.

The deal followed payment for the aircraft and support services by the Nigerian government from the security intervention fund withdrawn from the country’s Excess Crude Account (ECA).

The aircraft will be stationed at the Air Force base in Kainji, Niger State, North-central Nigeria where support facilities have been constructed after a $36.1 million contract to the US Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District.

