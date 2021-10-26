Nigeria To Produce Drones In Near Future – Ogbonnaya Onu

The Buhari administration has said Nigeria would produce and specialise in state-of-the-art technology such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) through “reverse-engineering”.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, revealed the idea when he inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial committee to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Federal Government and Aeronautic Ltd (now Wise Guide Technology Nig. Ltd) on Monday in Abuja.

However, Onu stated that the purpose of the MoU is for research and development in the area of unmanned Area Vehicles (UAV). The MoU was signed to enable the ministry to incorporate an inter-ministerial committee that will begin the implementation of the MoU.

He added that for Nigeria to be independent and self-reliant, it has to focus on domestic capabilities and develop the country’s home products.

The benefit of being self-reliant, Onu said, would be very advantageous for Nigeria as it would help bring jobs, wealth and lift many people from poverty.

The minister assured the committee that the federal government would continue to research until the country could produce its own technology and innovation, as well as improve the country’s homegrown products, including the sectors of agriculture, security, and even oil and gas.

Earlier, Yahaya Isa, who spoke on behalf of the committee chairman, said the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA) is planning ahead with the creation of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) department. Isa also promised the people of Nigeria that the committee would perform its best to deliver on its set objectives.

