Nigeria Vs C.A.R: How It Went Down At Teslim Balogun Stadium (Video)

Nigeria faced Central African Republic (CAR) Yesterday in a FIFA 2020 World Cup qualifying game.

The three-time Africans are looking to maintain their perfect start in the series after they beat Liberia and Cape Verde in the first two fixtures.

Nigeria could take a huge step towards booking their spot in Qatar 2022 with what should be an easy win at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos but the case ended in a tragedic loss for the super eagles to CAR who was not even looking any closer to making a maiden World Cup appearance as fans may assume.

C.A.R player K. Namnganda scored the only goal of the match as Gernot Rohr’s men were defeated on home soil.

Super Eagles struggled against CAR during the encounter as 5,000 fans watched the match, Meanwhile, CAR will host the reverse fixture in three days’ time.

Here are some highlights of how the event went down at the stadium, which includes the fun, fans of the super eagles, and supporter club arena in the main bowl.

It was all great to see people coming out to see the football match, but the crowd was not as enormous as the former match that was played (Nigeria vs Lesotho) some months back, and the security at the stadium was perfect and there was not chaos at the venue and the team spirit was great

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDJ5YWRG30M

