Nigeria VS Ghana (Women’s Nations Cup Qualifier) Today At 4pm

2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Super Falcons, Black Queens Rekindle Rivalry In Lagos

October 19, 2021 5:48 pm

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Ghana’s Black Queens will go

neck-and-neck in a 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ghana and Nigeria have met in 17 previous matches, with the Super Falcons claiming nine wins – compared to three for the Black Queens – and outscored their opponents 26 goals to 10 in the process.

The Super Falcons have struggled in their last five international outings – losing three of them and leaking 10 goals in the process, including a recent 4-2 humiliating loss to South Africa at the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Despite their poor form midfielder Francis Ordega insists they will leave nothing to chance against the Ghanaians.

“I feel that we are ready judging by the mood of the players in camp and we can’t wait to go out on the pitch,” Ordega told CAFOnline.com.

“Our journey to the 2023 Women’s World Cup starts now and we need to win to make it to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. If we don’t win, it automatically means that we are not just only going to miss the Women’s AFCON next year but also the World Cup.

“We lost to South Africa (at the Aisha Buhari Cup) but everyone on the team understands what is at stake now, why it is important we redeem our image and also do everything possible to qualify and defend our African title.

“Even though Ghana don’t have some of their best players according to them, we are still not going to underrate them. They are a very good team and tactically sound and one of the best in Africa for a long time. It is going to be a tough and competitive match but we are going to do our best to beat them.”



https://www.completesports.com/2022-wafcon-qualifiers-super-falcons-black-queens-rekindle-rivalry-in-lagos/

