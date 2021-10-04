Nigeria Without Social Media – The Top 11 Things That Will Happen

1. RENO OMOKRI Will Become Useless !!!

2. Tunde Ednut Will Discover That Without Instagram , He is Useless , Bro better Go and Learn Handwork , You No Get Talent at all.

3. Broda Shaggi Will Start Performing at Birthday Parties and Naming Ceremonies !!!

4. Angela Nwosu will start standing at motor packs and be selling BLUE EYE BEAD , She may be shouting “AM ANGELA NWOSU , THAT UNA SOCIAL MEDIA OGBANJE , MY BEAD STILL DEY WORK”

5. Nollywood Actors and Producers will start looking for boys who will narrate their movies at Hold-Ups and Motor Parks …. “THE BOYS WILL BE LIKE” ….. “BRO NA YUL EDOCHIE ACT THIS MOVIE OOOOO , HE EVEN KILL ZUBBY MICHAEL FOR THE MOVIE” …. I Swear You Go like am !!!

6. NTA , CHANNELS TV , And Other TV Channels will start collecting sponsored post and be doing shakara

7. MARK ANGEL and Others WILL START BUYING TIME ON TV STATIONS JUST TO SHOW HIS COMEDY SKITS

8. Nairaland Will Become the regular source of News For Nigerians , EVEN DAVIDO AND WIZKID WILL OPEN ACCOUNTS , And That time …..

Bro Seun will Know the reason of Upgrading Nairaland with:

Dislike Button

Follow Button

Groups On Nairaland

Channels On Nairaland

Embedding Other Social Media Platform Media On Nairaland.

Profile photos should come before nairaland usernames on comment section.

Mobile Application For Nairaland.

and So Many More !!!

9. Now The FG Will Starting Doing all they want , where is internet again !!! …. that Time Una Go Know say Buhari better pass OBANSANJO !!!

10. Yahoo Boys and Runs Girls will Know say them no get work !!!

11. Cubana Chief Priest and Other Online Billionaires will Join NAIRALAND !!!

Written By: CHIEFDONALD.COM

