Nigerian Couple Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

A Nigerian couple is being celebrated online as they mark their 60th wedding anniversary today October 14, NaijaCover Reports.
The Couple’s son, Sesan Adeboyejo took to his social media handle to celebrate his parents for attaining this great feat.
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to my Mum @ Dad
#14Oct1961
