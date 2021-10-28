Nigerian Couple Welcome First Child After 28 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian couple, Dr. Judah and his wife Helen, have welcomed their first child after 28 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The baby boy named Jedidah, was dedicated earlier this month at Foundation Faith Church, Salem Family Worldwide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The church admin of Facebook and a friend of the couple, Nwadiuto Ukonu Nwagu shared photos from the dedication ceremony.

“28 years of bareness destroyed by the power of God” the Church As She wrote.

Mrs Nwagu wrote: “Men may not understand how much you’ve done for us, Oh Lord.

After 28 years, we are here to danceeeeeeeee……..with my beloved friend & sister.

Dance time!!!!!! Welcome to Church, Son of Destiny.”

