Nigerian Defence Academy Releases Application Form For 74th Regular Course

This is to inform the general public that online
application for admission into the 74 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna will be available from Monday 25 October 2021 to Thu 31
March 2022. Admission into NDA is open to both MALE and FEMALE Nigerians.
Candidates eligible for 74 Regular Course admission into the Nigerian
Defence Academy (NDA) must have the following:
a. Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral
character.
b. Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support
any child or other individuals.
c. Present a Certificate of indigeneship from the state government or
local government area.
d. Be at least 17 years old and NOT more than 21 years old as at
August 2022 (the year of entry into the Academy).
e. Must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE
(WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics
and three other subjects which are relevant to the intended programme
at not more than two sittings.
f. Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations
(UTME) and attain an acceptable minimum national standard (as
determined by JAMB annual policy meeting).
g. Must NOT be less than 1.68 meters tall for male and 1.65 meters
for female.
h. French and Arabic, Madarin language is an added advantage.
2. Candidates are to note the following:
a. Application forms submitted without ordinary level results will
NOT be accepted.
b. Candidates awaiting results are not qualified.
c. Only ordinary level examination results of NOT more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.
d. Admission into the Academy is for both male and female
Nigerians only, and is limited to Navy and Airforce in the case of female
candidates.
Cadets upon admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy are full time
students and not employees in training. They shall not claim any form of
right or engagement whatsoever as an employee of the institution or Federal
Government of Nigeria upon dismissal or withdrawal from the Academy before
commission as an officer.
Source: https://www.ndaapplications.net