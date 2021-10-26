Nigerian Defence Academy Releases Application Form For 74th Regular Course

This is to inform the general public that online

application for admission into the 74 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna will be available from Monday 25 October 2021 to Thu 31

March 2022. Admission into NDA is open to both MALE and FEMALE Nigerians.

Candidates eligible for 74 Regular Course admission into the Nigerian

Defence Academy (NDA) must have the following:

a. Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral

character.

b. Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support

any child or other individuals.

c. Present a Certificate of indigeneship from the state government or

local government area.

d. Be at least 17 years old and NOT more than 21 years old as at

August 2022 (the year of entry into the Academy).

e. Must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE

(WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics

and three other subjects which are relevant to the intended programme

at not more than two sittings.

f. Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations

(UTME) and attain an acceptable minimum national standard (as

determined by JAMB annual policy meeting).

g. Must NOT be less than 1.68 meters tall for male and 1.65 meters

for female.

h. French and Arabic, Madarin language is an added advantage.

2. Candidates are to note the following:

a. Application forms submitted without ordinary level results will

NOT be accepted.

b. Candidates awaiting results are not qualified.

c. Only ordinary level examination results of NOT more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

d. Admission into the Academy is for both male and female

Nigerians only, and is limited to Navy and Airforce in the case of female

candidates.

Cadets upon admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy are full time

students and not employees in training. They shall not claim any form of

right or engagement whatsoever as an employee of the institution or Federal

Government of Nigeria upon dismissal or withdrawal from the Academy before

commission as an officer.

Source: https://www.ndaapplications.net

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...