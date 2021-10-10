Nigerian Drug Dealer, George, Caught By Immigration In Thailand (Photos)

Naew Na reported from the press briefing at immigration HQ in Suan Phlu, Bangkok, yesterday.

The case with the top billing went to the activities of Region 1 officers who were told by an informant that a colored man was dealing drugs in the downtown area.

He was using WhatsApp to communicate – an app popular with Europeans, Americans and Africans, said the media.

A sting was set up for the late evening of October 5th with the informant arranging to buy drugs by meeting in the toilets of a mall in the Bang Rak, Silom area of downtown Bangkok.

Immigration knew the suspect would arrive by BTS and had staked out the Saladaeng station when they saw a black man matching the description.

He was followed then confronted at the toilets where he tried to flush several packets of drugs down the toilet.

Police retrieved three ziplock sachets of ice and ketamine.

Arrested was Nigerian national George aged 28.

He said he got the drugs from a Thai woman in Ramkhamhaeng and could make a profit by selling them on to foriegners who paid above the market price.

His passport had absolutely no stamps in it and there was no record of him on the immigration biometrics system.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell Class 1 and 2 narcotics and illegal entry and detained.

Some information he supplied is being used to expand the case.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...