Nigerian Government Covering Up For Gumi, Bandits – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian Music legend, Eedris Abdulkareem, has reacted to the claims by the Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho is being sponsored by a National Assembly member.

Recall that Malami had on Friday stated that the secessionist has 43 accounts in different banks, stressing that some financers of Igboho have consistently deposited funds in the accounts.

Reacting, Eedris on his Instagram page queried why Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is not linked to terrorist despite his access to bandits and why bandits are not treated as terrorists.

“It was Kanu, then Sowore, now Igboho on terrorist link but Gumi and his bandits brothers are not terrorists.

“They blew up train lines, the victims saw them, but the government is covering for them. One Nigeria!” he wrote.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/24/nigerian-govt-covering-up-for-gumi-bandits-eedris-abdulkareem-alleges/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...