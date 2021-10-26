Nigerian Graduate Who Sold Ice Cream Releases Transformation Photos 7 Years After

Update from Siggy.ng

A transformative photo of a Nigerian graduate who hawked ice cream on the streets of Ghana after his graduation has gone viral on Social media.

In the post seen on Siggy.ng, the young man whose name did not accompany the account recalled how it all started.

He said, ”It all started in 2014 after National Service, writing applications here and there. Searching for a job. I decided to take it into my hands after getting fed up. It all started on the streets of Kumasi. I didn’t want to be a burden unto anyone. While crediting God for his success, he urged his fellow graduates to stand up and work towards attaining their dream. My fellow Graduates stand up. You can’t rely on people’s momo forever. Trust me, you can also start. I’m not rich, but at least I don’t depend on anyone now”.

https://siggy.ng/nigerian-graduate-who-sold-ice-cream-releases-transformation-7-years-after/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...