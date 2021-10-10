Nigerian Ladies, Do You Dislike Fair Guys? (Photos)

I have a close fair male mature colleague of mine who has never had a relationship with any girl. This guy is handsome and clean. Anytime we go out to drink,he’s always lamenting on how hard it has been for him with ladies.

I have tried to hook him up with few responsible ladies I know and they each tell me same thing. “Abeg I no like fair guys” “ I can’t date a fair guy”.

My guy keeps telling me that he has never been lucky like me and I should try and hook him up. He one time envied dark skinned guys…and wished he had a darker skin.

I have asked these ladies what the problem is and I still don’t understand their point.

Ladies can you tell us the problem with fair guys pls?

