Nigerian Lady Named General Counsel Of American Board Of Surgery (Photos)

Nigerian-born Adanwimo Okafor Named General Counsel of American Board Of Surgery

Sharing the good news on her LinkedIn page, Okafor said, “I’m the first person of color and first black woman to hold this position in the organization’s 80 plus year history!…



“By stepping into the GC role, I join a small but elite group of black GCs who’re leading their company’s legal departments and paving the way for others to follow in their footsteps.”

The American Board of Surgery is the national certifying body for general surgeons…



and related specialists in the US. In addition to being the General Counsel, Okafor also serves as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the over 80 year organization.

Credit: LinkedIn | Adanwimo “Ada” Okafor



