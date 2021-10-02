Nigerian Man Who Rocks Corporate Outfits To Hawk Food Goes Viral Online (Pix, Video)

A 22-Year Old Indigene of Akwa Ibom state named Moses Ubi who dresses in corporate wears to sell ‘agidi’ has gone viral on the internet after an interview with BBC News Pidgin.

Moses Ubi is a hawker who plies his trade with a ‘corporate’ style and his strategy has earned him some worthy spotlight. His story went viral weeks ago for dressing like a bank official while hawking food on the streets.

The native of Akwa Ibom state said that he is the only qualified, recognised, and educated person selling educated agidi.

According to Moses, he offers a balanced diet with his food, as it has numerous nutrients in it.

The 22-year-old explained that he dresses well as a part of a grand strategy to attract customers. He added that once you like his dressing, you would want to taste what he is hawking.

Interestingly, he revealed that when he started speaking English as a strategy, his use of the spoken language was not good until he perfected it.

The young man said that the first time he started dressing corporately, he was laughed out by his neighbour but he kept at it because he thought to himself; why should he shy away from something that gives him money.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-FUFExswRQ

https://siggy.ng/nigerian-man-who-dresses-in-corporate-to-hawk-food-goes-viral-online-video/

