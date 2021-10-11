Nigerian Songs That Have Featured In Hollywood Movies

Nigerian songs are not streamed globally but have also made up soundtracks in Hollywood movies.

The popularity of Nigerian music provided opportunities for artists to collaborate with their popular foreign counterparts, receive invitations to perform in concerts and even have their songs featured in international films.

However, there are a few Nigerian artists who have had their songs featured in popular films produced by Hollywood.

Here are the songs:

2baba- African Queen (Phat Girls)

2Baba (formerly knowns as 2Face), took Africa on a romantic journey with his African Queen in 2004 off his “Face 2 Face” album. The song drew the attention of everyone, including Hollywood.

In 2006, the track was featured in the film Phat Girlz. The music, which mixed well with the scenario, helped the film get off to a good start.

Davido – Assurance (Coming to America II)

In 2021, Davido had the internet talking after he made an appearance in the sequel to the iconic movie, “Coming to America”

The sequel, which was anticipated by many since when the first part was released in 1988, took 33 years for the producers to release part 2.

Davido performs his song “Assurance” in a scene of the movie as Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as Prince Akeem in the long-awaited sequel.

Wizkid – Daddy Yo(Pacific Rim Uprising)

Wizkid’s Daddy Yo‘ not only become a street anthem in Africa, but it also appeared on the soundtrack for John Boyega’s film Pacific Rim Uprising.

John Boyega, a British-Nigerian actor who lives in the United Kingdom and has appeared in a number of popular films, paid tribute to the 2017 hit song “Daddy Yo” in his film.

Burna Boy- My Money My Baby(Queen and Slim)

Burna Boy was included on the original soundtrack of the upcoming American film ‘Queen and Slim‘ on November 15, 2019.

He made his appearance on the song ‘My Money, My Baby.’ The song lies at track 10 and strongly samples a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti classic. It’s no secret that Fela Kuti is Burna Boy’s hero and role model.

Davido, MC Galaxy, P-square- Queen of Katwe

Davido, MC Galaxy, P-square

Queen of Katwe is a 2016 American biographical drama feature film depicting real-life Ugandan Chess Player, Phiona Mutesi and her childhood experiences in Katwe, a slum of Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The soundtrack album for the movie had a lot of African artists on it. In the movie, Davido’s “Skelewu”, Mc Galaxy’s “Sekem” and P-Square’s “Shekini” were played.



https://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-songs-that-have-featured-in-hollywood-movies/amp/

