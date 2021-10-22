Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets After 11 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

A Nigerian couple, Louis and Lucy Agada, have welcomed set of quadruplets after eleven years of being childless, IgbereTV reports.

Lucy, who got married to Louis on April 17, 2010, gave birth to the children, two boys and two girls on Wednesday night, October 20, 2021.

Louis Agada’s brother, Luke Agada wrote on Facebook;

“A big miracle to my brother, Luis Agada and his wife Lucy Agada for the safe delivery of 4 babies (Quadripulets) !!! 2 Boys and 2 Girls!! Last night.

God is good and gracious and merciful. Luis and Lucy married since April 17, 2010 and has waited on God for the blessing of a baby!! At God’s time, they got 4 children in one go.

Your miracle is on the way. Believe and trust in God through Jesus.

Praise be to God.”

