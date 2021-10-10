Nigerians Can’t Afford To Risk Tinubu As President – Senator Isa Misau

Senator Isa Misau who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly on Thursday said Nigerians will be happy to have Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor rather than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ).

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Misau, a chieftain of the APC said while Tinubu who just returned from the United Kingdom (UK) where he had undergone surgery is also a good presidential material, Nigeria cannot afford to elect another person with health challenges as President in 2023.

According to him, Nigeria’s problems is too big for a sick president to handle just like former president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua succumbed to pressure in 2010.

He said “I see the Vice-President as somebody who is very vibrant, young and intelligent. He is also a professor of law and very loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. Today if the president decides to say he is going to handover to Osinbajo, I don’t think there will be any challenge and everyone will accept him, including the South West”.

“If however, they said they want to handover to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I will say no problem. I believe that this time in Nigeria, we need somebody with sound health both physically and mentally to be our president”.

“We can’t afford to take any risk with somebody that has health issues. Nigeria’s problems will just drain you just the way it drained former president Umaru Yar’Adua. When Yar’Adua first came in, the sickness was not that much. But because of Nigeria’s problems, it drained him and he died”.

“If today, they said it is Osinbajo, everybody will be happy and things will go well for us”.

