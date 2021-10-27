Nigerians Thought PDP Wasn’t Performing But They Now Regret Voting APC – Fintiri

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has said Nigerians voted out the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because they thought the party wasn’t performing to expectations in delivering democratic dividends.

He, however, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) which Nigerians thought will be a better alternative has made life worse and miserable for Nigerians in all facets of human endeavour, adding that many Nigerians having tasted the two parties have now realised that the PDP is the better option.

Fintiri, who is the chairman of the PDP Convention Committee stated this on Tuesday night while featuring as a guest on a Channels television programme monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT.

“On why the PDP was voted out in 2015, I think it is because Nigerians also want to have a taste of other people. They have done that and we all know how they feel today. You don’t need to ask Nigerians how they feel. It is worse, worse and worse”.

“Of course, it is natural that even if you are doing your best, people will think you are not at the top of your game and they can decide to go for another option which is good in a democracy. But again today, there is a basis for comparison.

“Nigerians can put side by side the two parties that have the opportunity of occupying the office of the presidency in this country”.

“ You and I can tell Nigerians today that the other party that they voted out yesterday is better than the ones they voted for and are now experiencing today. We want to bring them back so that they can continue to enjoy all the good programmes and policies that we initiated from Obasanjo to Jonathan”.

“We handed over a country that today all of can testify that it is better but today, it is worse. Can you move by road from Abeokuta to Lagos? Can I travel by road from Abuja to Maiduguri as we are used to doing before?”.

“Just three days ago, youth corpers were kidnapped on their way to Zamfara to go and report in the camp. The whole country is at war with itself”.

When asked if he believes that the PDP can fix the problems he mentioned, Fintiri said “Of course, the PDP can fix all these problems because we have learnt our lessons and we have credible people that can fix this country in our party who are vying for the position of the president”.

