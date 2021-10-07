NIPOST Retiree Dies During Sex With 2 Teenage Girls In Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the death of a man identified as a retired employee of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), who was found dead in his residence at Udo Street in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

It was learnt that the deceased, an Igbo man, name withheld, was engaged in a sex orgy with two teenagers who he was alleged to have promised jobs in NIPOST when there are vacancies.

According to a neighbour who would not want his name mentioned, “The deceased died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two teenage girls whom he promised to inform of available job offers through the post office located with the Ibom Plaza arena in Uyo.

“We discovered his remains outside the building at about 3 am. When we inquired at his house, we met two girls who claimed the deceased brought them to spend the night. They feigned ignorance of the death of the man; telling us the man went outside to ease himself.”

The source added that the deceased NIPOST retiree chose to remain in Akwa Ibom after retiring years ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent, confirmed the incident, saying the police were aware.

He added that the two girls had been arrested with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“The police are aware and the two suspects have been arrested. A discreet investigation is ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he stressed.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/tribuneonlineng.com/nipost-retiree-dies-in-sex-romp-with-two-teenagers-in-akwa-ibom/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...