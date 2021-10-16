Nkechi Sunday Blessing Passes Out At Her Mum’s Funeral (Video)

It was an emotional day for Nollywood actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing as she laid her mum to rest today October 16, Newspremises reports.

Late Mrs. Gloria Obasi Sunday died in September after a brief illness. Her remains were laid to rest today.

As her mum’s body was being taken to her final resting place, Nkechi cried so much until she passed out. She was however resuscitated by her friends and family.

Watch the emotional video below:

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/actress-nkechi-sunday-blessing-passes-out-at-her-mums-funeral-video/

