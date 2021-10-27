NLC, Residents Block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway To Protest Against Bad Roads (Photos)

Protest is currently going on by NLC, TUC members and residents at Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

This protest is coming after the NLC had given the Ogun State government and the Federal government a 21-day ultimatum for them to fix the deplorable road.

The NLC had on October 6 stormed the Sango portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta highway, with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days.

Below are photos from the protest ….

Source: https://ogunnewshub.com/photos-nlc-residents-block-lagos-abeokuta-expressway-over-bad-roads-in-ogun-state/

