NLC, Residents Block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway To Protest Against Bad Roads (Photos)

Protest is currently going on by NLC, TUC members and residents at Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
This protest is coming after the NLC had given the Ogun State government and the Federal government a 21-day ultimatum for them to fix the deplorable road.
The NLC had on October 6 stormed the Sango portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta highway, with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days.
Source: https://ogunnewshub.com/photos-nlc-residents-block-lagos-abeokuta-expressway-over-bad-roads-in-ogun-state/