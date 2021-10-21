Nnamdi Kanu: Arroma Junction Awka Deserted Over Sit-At-Home (Video, Photos)

This is a very busy expressway in Awka especially during rush hour, traffic on Arroma junction and road sometimes is mad, but today the flyover and the highway are deserted, people are in their various homes observing today’s judgment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZB0zsLabw8

