Nnamdi Kanu Blocks Simon Ekpa On Twitter

The war within IPOB gets messier as Nnamdi Kanu blocks Simon Ekpa from DSS custody.

Enemies within are cooking in the witch coven.

The people handling Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Twitter account blocked me.

Is there something they are hiding from me?

What is the motive of this blocking?

How can they decide for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who to block and who not to block in his absent?

I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple on Biafra Restoration



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=265539995589873&id=102942845182923&m_entstream_source=timeline

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...