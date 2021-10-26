Nnamdi Kanu Blocks Simon Ekpa On Twitter

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The war within IPOB gets messier as Nnamdi Kanu blocks Simon Ekpa from DSS custody.

Enemies within are cooking in the witch coven.

The people handling Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Twitter account blocked me.

Is there something they are hiding from me?
What is the motive of this blocking?
How can they decide for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who to block and who not to block in his absent?

I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple on Biafra Restoration

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=265539995589873&id=102942845182923&m_entstream_source=timeline

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: