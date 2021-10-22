Nnamdi Kanu Hijacked EndSARS Protests, Killed Security Agents – FG

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Nigerian Government through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has disclosed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu took advantage of the #EndSARS protests in 2020 to create mayhem leading to the death of several security agents.

In a lengthy report sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, the AGF disclosed that Kanu seized the protests through subversive and inciting statements.

“As you are aware Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been at the center of a subversive campaign against the Nigerian State. Consequently, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on 14th October, 2015. He was charged to court for treasonable felony, among other crimes.”

“He was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja on 25th April 2017. He however breached the bail conditions and fled abroad.”

“While in self-exile, Nnamdi Kanu intensified his subversive campaign, using online Radio Biafra to instigate violence and incite members of IPOB to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions, particularly the security personnel, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and civilians. He instigated the destruction of public and private properties across the country.”

“As a result of these criminal activities, IPOB was proscribed and designated a terrorist organization by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in an Order made on 20th September 2017.”

“Despite the proscription of IPOB by the Federal Government, Nnamdi Kanu continued the subversive campaign, instigating and inciting broadcasts to direct members of the IPOB to launch attacks on government.”

“The EndSARS protests of October 2020 played into the sinister plans of Nnamdi Kanu, whereby he seized the protests through subversive and inciting online broadcasts and actively commanded and directed attacks on security personnel and facilities.””

“As a result of these broadcasts, members of IPOB attacked and killed security personnel and burnt down Police stations, Correctional centers, INEC offices, bus terminals, the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Banks, hospitals, shopping malls and vehicles, amongst others.”

“On 12th December, 2020, Eastern Security Network” (ESN) was formed by Nnamdi Kanu as an armed wing of IPOB with the mandate to advance the nefarious agenda of the outlawed group. ESN continued to launch attacks on security personnel, civilians perceived as enemies as well as destruction of private and public properties. The destructive activities of IPOB/ESN pose serious threat to Nigeria’s National Security and its corporate existence, which resulted into re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and members of his group.”





