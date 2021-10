I came across this video of Peter Obi talking about Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho. He said:

“In the South West, Sunday Igboho is far more popular than all the politicians put together”

“In the South East, Nnamdi Kanu is far more popular than all the politicians put together”

“Because when you talk about seperation and everything, you have driven people to the point where they have, what drives the economy and what drives people to live in a country is hope”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v7EfU8WcmU

