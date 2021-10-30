Nnamdi Kanu Never Gave “No Election Order” To Anambrans – Senator Abaribe

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, has revealed that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, never gave the order for elections not to hold in Anambra State.

Senator Abaribe made the submission on Thursday, October 28, 2021, when he addressed a town hall meeting with the leadership and students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

The town hall meeting, which was held at the ASUU NAU Building, was organised by Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 Anambra guber election to present his manifesto to the university community.

While addressing the large gathering, Senator Abaribe revealed that he called Mazi Kanu’s lawyer, who confirmed that the order did not come from the IPOB leader, accusing unknown fifth columnists of engineering the rumours.

“Who gave the order that there will be no election? IPOB has never said that there will be no election in Anambra. It is the handwork of 5th columnists,” Senator Abaribe said.

The respected lawmaker went on to drum support for the PDP candidate, describing him as a “gentleman with impeccable character.”

“When I decide to support anyone seeking public office, I am more interested in the character of the person. If you can not stand up for your people, you don’t deserve to be a leader.

“Anambra deserves a governor that will not always go to Abuja, plate-in-hand. We want a governor that will stay in Anambra and work for his people.

“It is rare for me to endorse a candidate publicly, but in Val, I have seen someone who is sincere, qualified and eager to work for the people. Hold me responsible in the unlikely event that he does not fulfil his promises.

“Anambra roads are a nightmare, and we all suffering from it. Every citizen wants quality roads, electricity, education, and healthcare. In my interaction with Ndi Anambra, an average Anambra person needs a governor with impeccable character, and that man is Valentine Ozigbo.

“So go out and tell your people that a great change is coming in Anambra State, and it is coming from Val and the PDP,” Senator Abaribe, who represents Abia South in the Green Chamber, added.



https://independent.ng/nnamdi-kanu-never-gave-no-election-order-to-anambrans-abaribe/

