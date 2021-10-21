Nnamdi Kanu Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Seven-Count Charge Of Terrorism As Trial Starts

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been re-arraigned at a federal high court in Abuja on terrorism charges.

The federal government recently amended the charges against him raising them to seven counts as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

The court session on Thursday commenced at 10 am.

When the charges were read to him, the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-nnamdi-kanu-pleads-not-guilty-to-seven-count-charge-of-terrorism

