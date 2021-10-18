Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Igbo lawyers insist he must be brought to court on Thursday

“We caution security agents to respect the wishes of our people who are to sit at home on that day and nobody should be harm, arrested or molested.

“We emphasise that what the group is craving for is justice, and fair hearing for Nnamdi kanu and his release from detention without further ado. Nnamdi kanu has not committed any offence known to law through his peaceful agitation, the Federal Government having failed woefully to engage them.

“Today, Northern elders have maintained serious influence and discrete bargain with the FG to look into the demands of Bandits, BokoHaram and Monstrous Fulani Herdsmen and attention is descretly being given to their demands, but IPOB don’t deserve the mercy and attention of the Government, those effectively agitating/exercising their constitutional guarantee rights to self determination are being killed like flies by Nigeria Security Agents.

“We put the Government on notice that Igbo lawyers as a group will be sending delegates of senior lawyers in solidarity on that day.

“Our people want to see Mazi Nnamdi kanu hale and hearty on that day and consequently regain his freedom which will substantially douse the rising tension in the south east”.

A statement jointly signed by V. C Onweremadu, Coordinator and Felix Jonathan, Secretary, ILA said.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/nnamdi-kanus-trial-igbo-lawyers-insist-he-must-be-brought-to-court-on-thursday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...