No Apologies For Ban On Open-Grazing – Governor Akeredolu (Video)

The Ondo State Governor and the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has stated that there’s no apologies whatsoever for the ban on Open Grazing by the Southern Region.

The Governor stated this yesterday Monday at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja with the theme: “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

The Governor said: ”Speaking for those of us who have put in place anti-open grazing law. We have our reasons and we have no apologies whatsoever.

“Grazing routes? Grazing routes to where? It is not going to work. There are things we had in the Past. Don’t let us imagine it now. Time changes. Grazing with AK 47 is an assault. Ban on open grazing, we are doing it effective in Ondo State.

