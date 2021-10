BBNaija’s Maria: No Man Is Bankrolling Me. I’ve Worked From The Age Of 16 (Video)

No man is bankrolling me. I’ve worked from the age of 16 — Big Brother Naija Star, Maria, says in a recent interview, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7s350ViGvLc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVcHzABLVH5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After the interview, Cubana Chief priest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband.

