No One Has Monopoly Of Leading Nigeria – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has affirmed that no one group of people, no matter their religious affiliation or tribe can arrogate the leadership of Nigeria to themselves to the exclusion of other people of the country.

He stated this on Friday when he received the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev, Ayokunle Samson Olasupo, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, “The leadership of the country is mutually complementary as Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian, and no one will send anyone out of the country, hence the need to remain together for the betterment of the country.

“The kind of leadership the country needs is one that will understand the issues of diversities and is inclusive in its approach to governance, without tribal or religious sentiments.

“Both Islam and Christianity have been coexisting even before the union of the country came into existence. Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root. Jerusalem and Damascus are examples of places where the two religions are being practised side by side.”

Tambuwal commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the CAN President for their efforts in preaching peace and unity in the country, indicating that Sokoto State is home to every Nigerian irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic differences.

He explained that in pursuance of this objective of unity, all children of other Nigerians resident in the state who attend public schools are exempted from paying fees just as the indigenes of the state enjoy free education.

In his remarks, the CAN President, Rev. Olasupo said he was in the state to interact with the Sultanate, the government and the people of Sokoto State so as to find ways to overcome the security challenges being faced in the country.

Calling on Muslims and Christians to live in harmony, Rev. Olasupo condoled the people of the state over the loss of lives occasioned by the unfortunate incident of bandits’ attacks in some communities of the state.



