‘No One Should Be Arrested In Nigeria For Possessing Charms’ (Photo)

So I just came online and I saw on the front page that an EndSARS protester was arrested for possessing charm and cutlass. This is not the first time the Nigerian Police Force has arrested someone for possession charms.

I just wanted to make this clear that in a country where there is supposed to be religious freedom, arresting someone for possessing charm is like arresting a Muslim for possession the Qur’an or a Christian for possessing the Bible.

If It was a Christian/Muslim that was arrested, people would have cried persecution/islamophobia. But now a traditional worshippers is carrying what He believes in and was arrested for it, y’all are real quiet. I’m sure some of you like are even happy with the arrest.

Una good evening.

