No Shortcut To Wealth, EFCC Will Catch You – EFCC Chairman Warns Students

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman has charged Nigerian students to take ownership of the fight against corruption.

Bawa, a senior police officer, appealed to them to serve as role models by shunning all forms of cybercrime,

“There is no shortcut to wealth and fame”, he said while urging youths to embrace the virtue of hard work and contentment.

Bawa gave the advise at the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, the Kogi capital.

He was a guest at the flag-off of campaign against social vices on campuses organised by the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS).

Represented by Abbah Sambo Usman, Head of EFCC Cybercrime Section, Bawa decried the rate at which youths get involved in cybercrime and blamed society.

“Everybody wants to live large and big. Our society is fond of glorifying ‘the affluent and the corrupt’. In fact, we celebrate them. Nobody is asking questions on how they come about their wealth!

“The moment you are rich you become a celebrity and people want to model their life after you. This is really sad and unfortunate! The society must stop this attitude, for our country to move forward.”

Bawa added that all hands must be on deck to defeat the menace as he admonished all students and youths to shun ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyles.

“There are laws that forbid cybercrime. The government has enacted several laws and backed them up with procedures of enforcement. The laws are going to be strictly enforced on all offenders”, Bawa vowed.



