No Sit-At-Home On Monday And Tuesday – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claims ordering a to sit-at-home order across the Southeast region on October 18, 19, and 21 for its leader, and one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned those behind the rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing its image. The group said it did not issue any sit-at-home directive except on October 21 when its leader was expected to appear in court.

The statement in part reads

“Our attention has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of#EndSARS protest.

We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.

We, therefore, urge members of the public to ignore the purported statement and utter falsehood being peddled by paid agents of the government to create confusion and demarket IPOB. Their intension is to portray IPOB as a violent and insensitive movement but we know their antics, and shall beat them to it.

For the sake of clarity, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home except on Thursday, October 21 when our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court in Abuja. Biafrans will solidarise with him by staying indoors on that day because we are all in the struggle together. He did nothing to deserve any persecution by the federal government.

As a responsible and responsive movement, we stopped Monday Sit-at-homes in the interest of our people. When we discovered that hooligans and paid agents of death wanted to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem on our people are cleverly blame it on IPOB, we stopped it. So, anybody sitting at home on Mondays does so out of ones volition and not on the orders of IPOB.

We also urge the general public to ignore the fake news that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been taken away by foreign government.”

