A group of pro-Buhari protesters has converged on the Unity Fountain in Abuja, saying “nobody died at Lekki tollgate” in Lagos.

The protesters who were conveyed to the venue by bus, held up placards stating, ”#EndSarsProtest; Lekki shooting was a hoax”, and ”Nobody died at Lekki tollgate”.



SOURCE

BBC News Pidgin

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...