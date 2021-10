No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13 on which women are encouraged to go braless as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

However, some ladies have turned the ‘No Bra Day’ into something else, deviating from the main reason.

Popular Nigerian socialite and Instagram model, Roman Goddess has joined others to mark 2021 #NoBraDay by sharing braless photo on her Instagram page.

Other Nigerian ladies have also joined other women across the world to mark ‘No Bra Day’.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...