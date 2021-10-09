Nollywood Actor, Fred Amata’s Sister Set To Wed At 60 (Photos)

Veteran actor, Fred Amata, has announced the marriage ceremony of his elder sister, Erumena, WonderTV Media reports.

The actor stated that the family gave up on her at 60, because she could not get married at a younger age.

Sharing a copy of the wedding invitation card, Amata wrote;

“The Almighty Continues to show His Beauty and Awesomeness with Cause for Celebration.

My big Sister Mena’ s is a testimony of faith.

Named Erumena meaning *This is My Beauty*,

Sister Mena grew up in a strict environment of high morality. She would develop to become an example of steadfastness and commitment.

But Morality and the emerging social environment, can be challenging for soon her peers young maidens one after the other all got married.

Sister Mena finds herself approaching her 40s single unmarried staked against mountains of seeming impossibilities and ridiculed.

You too old, you can no longer Marry, You too tall you will Marry a short man. You too old even if you find a man, You would be Older than him.

*Give what God gave you to Man oh, before you give it to worms*

Yes Ridiculed for her steadfastness and tenacity holding on to her convictions.

And so it would continue. Year after year from 30s to 40s to Fifties… And

The ridicule became torment. But she persevered.

By the time She turned 60… We had all given up.

But this Saturday 9th October 2021.

The sound of Celebration, a convenant with the Almighty Kept. A manifestation of the awesomeness of the most high God.

ERUMENA… The Almighty says to the world.

THIS IS MY BEAUTY…

Corinthians 1:27.

For He uses the Foolish things of the World to Comfound the Wise.

Join Us as we Celebrate this wedding of testimony..

Between Erumena Amata and Pastor Benjamin.

#BENJAMENA #THISISMYBEAUTYh”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUwpHI_AD9S/?utm_medium=copy_link

