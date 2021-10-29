Veteran Nollywood actor Joshua Johnson, is dead, Newspremises reports.

The actor reportedly died on Thursday, October 28, after battling an undisclosed underline illness.

His colleagues in the movie industry have taken to social media to mourn him.

Filmmaker, Abel Alechenu, wrote;

“This one HIT differently, but all I can say is “IT IS WELL”, when I called your phone and it rang, I thought all I heard were rumours, until I was told by the voice which was not yours, that you have gone to be with the Lord, I wish I could just hear that it’s one of your so many jokes…..”Uncle Josh”, “Old man!” As I always called you, our last conversation was our normal jokes fa, haba uncle Josh….May God comfort your immediate family and we your friends and fans, thanks for all the memories. God rest your soul.”

Elvina Ibru who also took to her IG page to mourn his passing wrote:

”Josh, why na? The plan we had sitting under that tree on set, was yam porridge at my place, not this. This was not the plan at alllll! Kai.

Sleep well my brother. Sleep well”

