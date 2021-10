Nollywood actress, Eve Esin took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 40th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“40 COULDN’T BE BETTER.

Fortified with grace.

I cant thank you enough life giver, way maker, destiny changer.

Thank you for all your blessings that are new everyday.

Forever grateful.

Stepping with faith into a new phase of greatness.

I love you Koko❤”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVG3pX-Dxtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...