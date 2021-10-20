North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile From Submarine Towards Japan (Pix, Video)

ROCKET PANIC: NORTH Korea has fired a submarine launched ballistic missile into the sea off Japan, South Korea’s military has said.

The firing of what Pyongyang has called the “world’s most powerful weapon” is the latest in a chilling series of missile tests by the nuclear armed state.

The device had “lots of advanced control guidance technologies”, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North’s arsenal to a new level.

It would allow deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.

North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, in October 2019.

Analysts had expected North Korea to resume tests of such weapons after it rolled out at least two new submarine-launched missiles during recent military parades

And there have also been signs that North Korea is trying to build a larger submarine that would be capable of carrying and firing multiple missiles.

The missile was launched around 10:17am near the port city of Sinpo, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Our military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States, to prepare for possible additions launches,” a statement said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “regrettable.”

North Korea has carried out a series missile tests in recent weeks, including what it claims are hypersonic weapons.

Some of these tests violate strict international sanctions.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting on North Korea .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW4W6HDhgyQ

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16462827/north-korea-missile-launch-north-korea-military-news/amp/

